Helen (June) Tuohey
Helen (June) Tuohey

Helen Tuohey (nee Zomerdyke) departed this life on Monday, October 12, 2020. Helen passed away peacefully at Orange County Medical Center with her family by her side. She was 86 years old.

Born in Paterson, NJ to Mae and Peter Zomerdyke. Helen married Thomas Tuohey and raised three children.

Helen loved arts and crafts and made many wonderful items for every holiday and gifted them to her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was fun to be around. In her later years, she lived in Florida and New York state.

Helen was devoted mother of Sharon Masefield (Florida), Harold Tuohey (Newburg, NY), and Thomas Tuohey (Penny) New Hampton, NY.

Helen leaves 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, and brother Peter Zomerdyke.

She is survived by 2 sisters Nancy Gorga (Nicholas) and Mae Megahey both of Wayne NJ.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. To place a tribute please visit Morse Funeral Home Middletown NY.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
