Helen V. Gordon
New Milford - Helen V. Gordon, 79, of New Milford, NJ passed away on August 29, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on February 19, 1941 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late James and Helen Gordon. She is survived by lifelong companion and best friend, Kenneth Lodema, Hawthorne, NJ, siblings James Gordon, Closter, NJ, and Patricia Gordon, Suffern, NY, nephew James Gordon and his wife Alma Gordon, Edgewater, NJ, and niece Kimberley Collins and her husband Mark Collins, Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Helen graduated Dumont High School and went on to pursue a career as an administrative assistant and transitioned later in life into the banking industry in NYC. After retirement, Helen enjoyed her time working at a nursing home in Saddle River, NJ. She was well known to bring much happiness and never ending smiles to the faces of everyone there.
To know Helen was to love her. She was a ray of sunshine and lit up every room into which she walked. Outgoing, fun loving, and always upbeat, Helen held an unparalleled zest for life, enjoyed every minute of it, and never took anything for granted.
She was an avid Mets fan, lover of shoes, fashion and jewelry, and was always the first to raise a glass of wine in celebration. Helen also loved to travel and would make friends with everyone along the way. She was truly a one of a kind shining gem and will be missed dearly.
A wake will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home in Dumont, NJ. www.frechmcknight.com
. Mass will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church in Dumont, NJ, followed by a burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Helen V. Gordon to: Holy Name Medical Center Hospice in Teaneck, NJ or the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps.