|
|
Helen V. Haight
Rochelle Park - Helen V. (nee Borgers), 99, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church as well as a member of the Rosary Society, Rochelle Park Seniors and American Legion Post #170 of Rochelle Park. Helen was a nurse in World War II where she served our country proudly.
Cherished wife of the late Frank (1996). Loving mother of Barbara Kerr of Flemington, Carolyn Haight of Clifton, and Charles and his wife Carol of Pine Brook. Treasured grandmother of, Matthew, Marissa, Brandon, Salvador and the late Michael. Dear sister of Mildred Lamb and Emil Borgers. Helen also leaves behind her devoted caregiver, Khatuna.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Fairview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 8:30 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Rochelle Park Ambulance Corps 151 West Passaic Street, Rochelle Park, NJ, 07662.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com