Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen V. Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen V. Morris Obituary
Helen V. Morris

Wayne - Helen V., (nee Dupas), 80, of Wayne, passed away on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Morris, Sr. (2017). Beloved mother of Richard Jr., John and wife Darlene, Patricia McLoney and husband Steven, Mary Jeffery and husband Gordon, and Helen Frankenberry and husband Charlie. Adored grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Floyd Dupas.

Born in New York, Helen lived in Little Falls before moving to Wayne where she resided for 54 years. Helen was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church in Little Falls.

The family will receive their friends on Thursday, May 9th from 3- 7 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 PM. Interment will be held Friday, May 10th at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ at 11:30 AM. Please meet directly at cemetery. www.gaitamh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now