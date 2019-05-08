|
Helen V. Morris
Wayne - Helen V., (nee Dupas), 80, of Wayne, passed away on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Morris, Sr. (2017). Beloved mother of Richard Jr., John and wife Darlene, Patricia McLoney and husband Steven, Mary Jeffery and husband Gordon, and Helen Frankenberry and husband Charlie. Adored grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Floyd Dupas.
Born in New York, Helen lived in Little Falls before moving to Wayne where she resided for 54 years. Helen was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church in Little Falls.
The family will receive their friends on Thursday, May 9th from 3- 7 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 PM. Interment will be held Friday, May 10th at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ at 11:30 AM. Please meet directly at cemetery. www.gaitamh.com