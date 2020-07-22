1/1
Helen Vander "Sug" Meyden
Helen "Sug" Vander Meyden

Saddle Brook - VANDER MEYDEN, Helen "Sug", age 90, of Saddle Brook, died on July 15, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield, she settled in Saddle Brook 60 years ago. She was an assembler for years at Silco Lamp Shade in Garfield, and she was a member of the NRA in Hackensack where she was awarded for being a point shooter. She is predeceased by her husband, Isaac Everson, and a sister, Blanche Piccolo. Helen is survived by her nephews, Kenneth Wester and wife MaryAnn, and Roy Jancio and wife Linda, she was the great aunt of Kenneth Wester, Jr. and wife Antoinette, Karolyn Wisher and husband Michael, Roy Janico, Jr. and wife Melissa, and Erica DiMartino and husband Christopher, and she was the great-great aunt of Michael, Kasey, Ashley, Alaina, Kenneth, III, Alexa, Taylor, Roy, III, and Aiden. Visiting Thursday 5 to 9 pm. The funeral is Friday, July 31, 2020, arriving 10 am at the Aloia Funeral Home with a chapel service. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. The Vander Meyden family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
