Helen Zayatz
Clifton - HELEN (nee Koromhas) ZAYATZ, 93, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Born in Clifton, NJ, Mrs. Zayatz was a lifelong resident. She was a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Orthodox Church, Clifton.
Mrs. Zayatz was predeceased by her husband. George Zayatz, in 2005 and by her three brothers, Alexander, John and William Koromhas, Jr. as well as her four sisters, Susie Ligos, Anna Franek, Mary Dopiriak and Elizabeth Bakula.
Survivors include her three children, Margaret Beissel and her husband, James, Susan Zayatz and Michael G. Zayatz, all of Clifton; her sister, Katherine Van Dongeon and her three grandchildren, Nicole Anna, Megan Helen and Michael James.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton followed by a 12:30 pm Funeral Service. A Private Interment will follow. Please omit flowers, instead contributing to Avenue of Flags, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.