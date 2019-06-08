Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Helena Gadaj Obituary
Helena Gadaj

Elmwood Park - Helena Gadaj, 86, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Przedzel, Poland, Helena immigrated to the United States in 1976. She lived in Garfield for 10 years, settling in Elmwood Park 33 years ago. Helena was a Machine Operator at Stull Engraving in Garfield/Sayerville for 25 years, retiring in 1997. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and she enjoyed gardening and baking in her free time. Helena was the beloved wife, of 45 years, to the late Stanislaw Gadaj, devoted mother of George Gadaj and his wife Krystyna, of Elmwood Park, Maria Skrzat and her husband William, of Toms River, and the late Miczyslaw Gadaj, loving grandmother of William, Barbara, Daniel, Jonathan, Magda and Katherine, caring great-grandmother of Emily, Victoria, Nate, Sofia, Daniel and Matthew and dear sister of five. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation tomorrow from 3-5 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 9 AM on Monday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
