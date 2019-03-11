|
Helena (Frankowski) Pisarczyk
Clifton - Helena (Frankowski) Pisarczyk, 70, of Clifton passed away on March 10, 2019. Born in Poland, Helena came to the US in 1963 and first settled in Sussex County and Passaic before moving to Clifton. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, she was an Assembler with Boston Scientific Co., Wayne, for over 25 years, retiring in 2015.
Beloved wife of Joseph. Devoted mother of Robert of Neptune, Edward and his wife Alexis of Landing, and JoAnn Berenguer of Clifton. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Owen, Anthony, Sarah, Michael and the late Andrew. Loving daughter of Veronia Frankowski. Dear sister of Sophie Puzik, John Frankowski, Joseph Frankowski, Josephine Rakowski, Anna Dalba and the late Andrew Frankowski and Mary Machocki.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Tuesday 4-8PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com