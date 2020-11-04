Helene Farber



Teaneck - May 7, 1925 - November 4, 2020



Helene Farber, of Teaneck, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 95.



Helene was raised on Sheffield Avenue in Brooklyn, New York with her sister Rosaline. After graduating Thomas Jefferson High School, she went on to receive a B.A. from Brooklyn College, and later an M.A. in psychology from the New School for Social Research. She later moved to Teaneck in 1965, where she resided with her husband, Louis Farber, deceased and raised her son, Aram Farber.



Helene was a very civic minded person who was involved with progressive causes. Helene helped launch senior citizen housing (Fairway Terrace) in Teaneck, where she was a founding board member, and served for a long term as president. Consistent with her caring commitment to the community, she worked as a vocational counselor at the Dumont Mental Health Center between 1988 and 1999.



During the many years that Helene lived in Teaneck, she was an active member of the Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County.



Helene had very close relationships with family and friends. She was extremely warm, outgoing, empathetic and insightful. Helene shared a wonderful marriage with her husband, Louis for almost 50 years. She also had a very close relationship to her son, Aram, with whom she lived for most of the past seven years. Helene leaves behind her beloved son, Aram Farber and her sister Rosaline Diamant (Dr. Daniel) from Haworth.



With COVID restrictions in place, invited family/guests will be attending a funeral service at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors in Hackensack and there will be a future memorial program for the community at large.



In appreciation of her years of joyful participation, donations in Helene's memory can be made to the Jewish Community Center on the Palisades, designating that it is for the Senior Activities Program (411 East Clinton Avenue - Tenafly, N.J. 07670).









