|
|
Helene Gangi
Lodi - Helene Gangi, age 100, of Lodi, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 9th, 2019. Helene was a devoted wife to the late Joseph; loving mother of daughter Anne Marie Madison and her husband Bill and son Roger and his wife Antoinette; grandmother to 6; great-grandmother to 15 and great-great-grandmother to 5. Helene was born in Rabat, Morocco and of Italian descent. She was very proud that she was self-taught in how to speak, read and write in Italian, French and English. Our hearts are filled with the love she gave us. She was our guiding light and now our guardian angel. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ TODAY, June 11th from 4-8PM. A Mass celebrating Helene's life and faith will be held Wednesday, June 12th at 10AM with interment at Lodi Cemetery in Lodi, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Helene's name to the Meningitis Research Foundation at: Meningitis.Org/Shop/Donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com