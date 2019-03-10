|
Helene R. Purpuro
Barnegat - Helene R. Purpuro (nee Benevento), 85, of Barnegat, formerly of Hackensack and Saddle Brook, on March 7, 2019. She was a founding member of the Saddle Brook Women's Club and was formerly of parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Karen Johnson of Barnegat, NJ, John Purpuro and wife Teresa of East Helena, MT. Loving grandmother of Michael Johnson, Shaun Johnson, Katelyn Rosen, and great-grandmother of Tegan Johnson. Dear sister of Jeanette Leggieri and late husband Anthony "Chic". Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com