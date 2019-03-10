Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Purpuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene R. Purpuro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helene R. Purpuro Obituary
Helene R. Purpuro

Barnegat - Helene R. Purpuro (nee Benevento), 85, of Barnegat, formerly of Hackensack and Saddle Brook, on March 7, 2019. She was a founding member of the Saddle Brook Women's Club and was formerly of parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Karen Johnson of Barnegat, NJ, John Purpuro and wife Teresa of East Helena, MT. Loving grandmother of Michael Johnson, Shaun Johnson, Katelyn Rosen, and great-grandmother of Tegan Johnson. Dear sister of Jeanette Leggieri and late husband Anthony "Chic". Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now