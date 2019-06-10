|
Helengrace Kerr
Westwood - Helengrace Kerr of Westwood, NJ and formerly of Manchester and Hillsdale, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 91.
Beloved wife of the late John A. Kerr for 61 years
Devoted mother of Maureen Papalexis and husband Christopher, Kevin Kerr and wife Terry, Sharon Jones and husband Robert, Tara Murray and husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Gregory and Korinne Papalexis, Emily, Katharine, John and Michael Kerr, Jessica and Brianna Jones, Kiera LoSacco and husband Joseph. Great-grandmother of Madison and Bailey Ciao.
Before retiring Helen was an auto insurance agent for Lofberg Insurance Agency, Teaneck, NJ for 25 years. She was a member of the Leisure Knoll American Irish Club Chorus and the Red Hats. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting was an avid reader and loved dancing.
Funeral Mass 10 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John the Baptist R. C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ with Interment to follow in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.
Visitation 4 to 8 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Helen may be made to , stjude.org.