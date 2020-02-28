Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Church
128 North Farview Ave.
Paramus, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Church
128 North Farview Ave.
Paramus, NJ
Helga Gerfelder (nee Schlittenhardt), 81, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Freiburg, Germany and emigrated to the United States in the 1950's. Helga enjoyed baking, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cherished wife of the late Adolf Gerfelder (2013). Loving mother of Sue Bogert and her husband Rich of Ramsey, Andrea Brown and her husband Jeff of Fredericksburg, TX, Heidi Kuder and her husband Mike of Paramus, and Gary Gerfelder and his wife Maggie of Dumont. Treasured Oma of Brita, Madeleine, Brigitte, Jacob Dieter (J.D.), Gracie and Kayla. Dear sister of Gisela Schlittenhardt.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Mission Church, 128 North Farview Ave. Paramus, NJ. followed by an 7:00 pm funeral service. A private interment will take place at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Helga's memory may be made to The Mission Church Memorial Fund, 128 North Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652

Funeral services are under the care of Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
