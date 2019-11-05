Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace United Presbyterian Church
981 Preakness Avenue
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace United Presbyterian Church
981 Preakness Avenue
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik Herman Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hendrik Herman Hummel Obituary
Hendrik Herman Hummel

Haledon - Hummel, Hendrik Herman age 73 of Haledon at rest in East Orange on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina Hummel. Loving father of Kara Wilson and her husband Shane, Jonathan Hummel and Patrick Hummel. Brother of Grace Westerhof and her husband Bill and the late Peter Hummel (2009). Brother in law of Sally Hummel. Dear son of the late Albert and the late Grace (nee Bakker) Hummel. Adoring grandfather of Julia Wilson and Thomas Wilson. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. Born in Sauwerd, Netherlands he emigrated to the US with his family in 1957 where he resided in Pennsylvania for 6 years. After Pennsylvania, he lived in the Fair Lawn area for 7 years before moving to Haledon. He was a Carpenter for H&H Construction, Haledon, for 50 years before retiring in 2012. Mr. Hummel was a 4-year Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He loved reading, horses, and his dog, Cisco. He was also a friend of Bill W. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the East Orange VA Hospital for their exceptional care of Hank for the last four months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Grace United Presbyterian Church, 981 Preakness Avenue, Wayne, on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 would be appreciated. Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -