High Point NC - Brodt, Henek (Hank) on May 22, 2020, at age 94. Before moving to High Point NC, Hank resided in River Edge NJ. Hank was predeceased by his wife Kathe in 1978. Hank is survived by his two daughters Evy Lenoff (Stuart) of Florida and Deb Donnelly (Dan) of NJ and by his grandchildren Wayne Lenoff (Miriam) and Kaitlyn Horwith (Richie) and great grandchildren Joseph, Jaelyn and Leila. Hank is also survived by family in New York and Israel and will be sorely missed by his friends in North Carolina.



Hank was born in 1925 in Boryslaw, Poland. He was a survivor of a forced labor camp, five Nazi death camps and was liberated from Ebensee in Austria on May 6, 1945 by the US Army. Hank came to the United States in 1949 and settled in NY and Chicago before being drafted into the US Army. He served proudly, returning to Germany as a proud American soldier and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. While back in Europe, Hank rekindled a relationship with Kathe who would become his wife.



Hank returned to the US where he became a member of the New York City District Council of Carpenters. Hank, a Master Carpenter, worked as in inside carpenter for Lord & Taylor in New York City for 30 years. After retirement he worked for the District Council Office and also as a School Crossing Guard in River Edge, NJ. In Addition, Hank volunteered his carpentry skills to Habitat for Humanity in Bergen County, continuing his volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity in Greensboro, NC. Hank was also a member of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge.



In 2005 Hank moved to High Point, North Carolina where he became a member of Temple Emanuel, in Greensboro. There he became involved with the International March of The Living. Hank travelled with March of the Living for many years, accompanied on two of the marches by his grandson, Wayne, making sure that people would NOT FORGET the Holocaust and the millions of victims. He became their voice addressing audiences at various venues, including High Point University. At age 92, Hank sang in the Yom Hashoa concert at the Krakow Philharmonic in Krakow Poland during the 2018 March of the Living. Hank has also added his voice to the Spielberg Library and had his story placed in print in the book "A Candle and A Promise- Hank Brodt Holocaust Memoirs" written by his daughter Deb.



In 2007, with the help of Jewish Gen Finder, Deb was contacted by an Oleg Brodt from Israel. It was then the family discovered that Hank's brother had survived the war and his brother's family had resettled in Israel. Hank immediately flew there for a family reunion previously thought unimaginable.



Funeral services handled through Louis Suburban Jewish Chapels, Fair Lawn NJ with burial at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus NJ. Burial will be private due to the Covid -19 pandemic.



Donations may be made in his memory to "Mid-Atlantic March of The Living" c/o Temple Emanuel 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27410









