Henrietta Lang
New Milford - Henrietta W. Lang, of New Milford, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Henrietta was born October 5, 1933 in Klagenfurt, Austria, immigrated to the United States in 1937 and settled in the Fordham section of the Bronx, before moving to Hackensack, NJ in 1943. She graduated Magnum Cum Laude with a degree in Economics from Gettysburg College in 1955. She married shortly thereafter, and moved to New Milford, NJ in 1957, to their home which she lived in until her passing.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arnold Lang (2007) and her son Alan D. Lang (1981). Survived by her devoted son Steven and his wife Mary of Oradell, NJ. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael and Catherine and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Etta was an avid gardener, loved to travel, spent many summers at their cottage at Lake Wallenpaupack, loved to read and go to the theatre.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Thursday, September 5th from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 6th at 9:30AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell. All asked to meet at church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Oradell.