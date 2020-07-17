1/
Henrietta Lawless
Henrietta Lawless

North Haledon - Henrietta Lawless, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on 7/16/20 at the Holland Christian Home. She was predeceased by her husband John Lawless. Born in Midland Park, N.J., she was the daughter of Eimert and Gertrude Beekman. She graduated Pompton Lakes High School. She was employed by First Fidelity and worked there as a manager for many years. Henrietta was a member of The Gospel Tabernacle where she played the organ. Later in life, she attended Hawthorne Gospel Church and was involved with the Seniors ministry. John and Henrietta Lawless enjoyed their summers at Sacandaga Bible Conference. She is survived by her two sisters, Gertrude Cellier and Ethel Moore; Nieces and Nephews, Janet Lynn Veenstra, Sharon Blum, James Moore, David Jeltes and Stephen Moore. Henreitta's sister Janet Jeltes pre deceased her. Visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 10am. A funeral service will begin at 10:45am, followed by an interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henrietta's name can be made to The Hawthorne Gospel Mission Fund, 2000 State Highway 208, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or America's Keswick, 601 Rt 530, Whiting, NJ 08759




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:45 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
