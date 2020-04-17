|
Henrietta "Etta" P. Ebersbach
Henrietta "Etta" P. Ebersbach passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Al Ebersbach of 42 years, in 2001. She was a lifelong resident of Wayne, NJ. Etta was born on August 1st, 1939, to John and Freide VonderFecht.
Etta loved life and loved to laugh, always putting a smile on people's faces. Spending time with family and friends brought her much joy and she treasured that time with all her heart.
She was a member of the Stuart Smith singers for many years and loved playing the piano. Her love for Neil Diamond was one of a kind. She always said 'He can leave his shoes under my bed anytime'. Etta was an avid golfer and never passed up the opportunity to play. She also loved going to the Opera with her friends and organizing all kinds of trips for them. Her love for birds and squirrels was endless, she fed them well. There were pounds and pounds of birdseed for them every week, 52 weeks a year.
She will be missed by all of us, for she touched the hearts of all. She could always be counted on for her honesty, humor, wit, and stories.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Etta Thomas and her husband, George; son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Jayne; Her adoring grandchildren - Debbie Thomas, Michael Thomas and his wife, Silvi; her cherished forever great grandchildren Gabriella, Marissa, and Lindsey. Also surviving are brother, Bill VonderFecht, nephew Kurt, nieces Jennifer, Kim, and Cindy, as well as numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Per Etta's wishes, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, Holland Christian Home in North Haledon, NJ or Saint Timothy's Lutheran Church in Wayne, NJ.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at another time.
