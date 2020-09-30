Henrietta "Etta" Wright (nee Peters)



East Rutherford - Henrietta "Etta" Wright (nee Peters), 82, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away on September 28, 2020. For seven years, she was a secretary at Eastern Freight Ways Trucking Company in Carlstadt, retiring in 1959 to be a homemaker and raise her two daughters. In the early 1970's she began work cleaning Rutherford Bible Chapel and continued to do that work for 30 years. She enjoyed playing with her daughters and their friends. She was a counselor at Pine Bush Bible Camp in New York State for a few summers while her girls attended camp. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing. Etta was an active member of the Rutherford Bible Chapel, a Sunday School Teacher for 43 years and the primary Sunday School Superintendent in the later years. Etta enjoyed working with the primary aged children teaching them about saving faith in Jesus Christ. She was involved with many ministries, using her gift of hospitality and had fun doing crafts with the children. Beloved wife of the late George Vincent Wright. Loving mother of Ruth Ann Wright and her husband Ray Coffman and Karen Wright. Dear sister of Henry Peters and his wife Nancy and the late William Peters, John Peters, Ruth Peters and Judy Dill (nee Peters). Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutherford Bible Chapel, 161 W. Passaic Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store