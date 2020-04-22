Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Clifton - Siblings, "HENRY" and "JOANN" Szepietowski, passed away 4 days apart on April 13, and April 17, 2020. Henry was age 75 and Joann 65. Both were born in Passaic, and before transfer to nursing homes were lifelong residents of the Botany Village section of Clifton. Henry and Joann were well known throughout the neighborhood by their happy, outgoing dispositions and desire to talk to everyone. Henry loved to walk around town, visiting many popular Clifton eateries and going to church; he enjoyed dancing, listening to polkas and oldies music, and watching classic TV shows, especially westerns. Joann liked to help people, and enjoyed food and talk at many local eateries, notably Dunkin' Donuts. Joann always had a great fondness for anything Disney, as well as collecting key-chains and stuffed animals. Beloved son and daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Seft) Szepietowski. Devoted siblings of Alice Szepietowski of Clifton, Karen Szepietowski of Highland Lakes, and the late Richard Szepietowski who passed away in 2019.

Funeral services and cremation were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.

A Memorial Service for Henry and Joann will be held at a later date. www.ShookFH.com,
