Henry Borntrager
Rochelle Park - Borntrager, Henry Gebhard, 84 on Thurs., December 19, 2019 of Rochelle Park, NJ. An Army veteran, he had been a printer for the Bergen Evening Record. In 1964 he became vice president of Rochelle Park Auto Body.
Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Leonora (nee Noto)(2016). Loving father of Allen Borntrager and his wife Dianne, Brian Borntrager and his wife Donna, Cindy Borntrager DeLorenzo and her husband Joe, and Thomas Borntrager. Cherished "Opa" of Rachel, Eric, Marissa, Brooke, Nicholas and Lindsey. Dear brother of Carl Borntrager, Elizabeth Brown and the late Martin Borntrager (2007). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Church of the Sacred Heart, Rochelle Park at 10AM. Burial to follow George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 3 to 7 PM. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions/online condolences.