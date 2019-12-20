Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Rochelle Park, NJ
Resources
Henry Borntrager


1935 - 2019
Henry Borntrager Obituary
Henry Borntrager

Rochelle Park - Borntrager, Henry Gebhard, 84 on Thurs., December 19, 2019 of Rochelle Park, NJ. An Army veteran, he had been a printer for the Bergen Evening Record. In 1964 he became vice president of Rochelle Park Auto Body.

Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Leonora (nee Noto)(2016). Loving father of Allen Borntrager and his wife Dianne, Brian Borntrager and his wife Donna, Cindy Borntrager DeLorenzo and her husband Joe, and Thomas Borntrager. Cherished "Opa" of Rachel, Eric, Marissa, Brooke, Nicholas and Lindsey. Dear brother of Carl Borntrager, Elizabeth Brown and the late Martin Borntrager (2007). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Church of the Sacred Heart, Rochelle Park at 10AM. Burial to follow George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 3 to 7 PM. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions/online condolences.
