Henry C. Vierling
Emerson - Henry C. Vierling passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Born and raised in Englewood, NJ, Henry owned the Vierling Market for many years before retiring in 1996. He was a long time resident of New Milford and Waldwick. Henry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era. He was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church in Wyckoff. Henry was a devoted family man who cherished the time he spent with his dear family. He is predeceased by his loving wife Betty Vierling who passed away in 2013, son Henry C. Vierling who passed away in 2004 and sister Freida Stark. Henry is survived by his two sons: Carl E. Vierling, his wife Caroline, Stephen H. Vierling; two daughters: Barbara L. Dowling, her husband Michael, Heidi E. Teitelbaum, her husband Edward; 12 grandchildren: Christina, Charlotte, Justin, his wife Katherine, Chelsea, her husband Chris, Brian, James, Lauren, Leonard, Matthew, Marc, Jacob, Stephen and great granddaughter Payton.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Advent Lutheran Church, 777 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Englewood. Contributions in Henry's memory may be made Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.