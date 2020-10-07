Henry D. Taylor III
Hackensack - Henry D. Taylor III, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Prior to retiring, he was a Mortgage Banker for Horizon Financial of Fairfield, Henry received his Bachelor's Degree from NYU in 1967. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1969. Beloved husband for 37 years to Patricia Ann (nee Gonga). Devoted father of Lloyd Warren and his wife Jelena, Marlene Fearon, Marlon Warren and his wife Bruni, Ciara Taylor, and Brandon Allen Santos. Cherished grandfather of Brandon, Kristin, Amaya, Fabian, Drew Ann, Nikita, and Emma. Adored great grandfather of Winston, Ford and Mia. Dearest brother of Gregory Taylor and his wife Charlene. Religious service on Saturday, October 10 th, at 12:00 PM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack with burial following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to Prostate Cancer Research Institute (pcri.org
), 29 Broadway, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10006. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com