Henry Dumeier Jr.
Henry Dumeier, Jr.

Paramus - 73, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Father of Jolene Dumeier. Brother of Linda Hamblin. Born in Teaneck, he lived in New York State and River Vale before moving to Paramus 19 years ago. Henry worked as a machinist in the medical manufacturing industry. He was a member of the River Vale Fire Department.

Becker-Funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
