Henry Dumeier, Jr.
Paramus - 73, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Father of Jolene Dumeier. Brother of Linda Hamblin. Born in Teaneck, he lived in New York State and River Vale before moving to Paramus 19 years ago. Henry worked as a machinist in the medical manufacturing industry. He was a member of the River Vale Fire Department.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.