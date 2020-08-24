Henry "Hank" Fiorillo
Henry "Hank" Fiorillo, age 96, passed away on August 21, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, he was a graduate of Central High School. A standout football player, he earned the nickname "Blitzkrieg" for his crushing tackles. He also developed his passion for music and met the love of his life, Helen (nee: Mock), to whom he was married for 56 years until her passing in 2008.
He served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II where he made good of his musical talents and formed a band to entertain the troops at his station. After his service, Hank completed his education at Pace University in NYC. He then started his career as a finance manager with General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) until retirement. Hank and Helen enjoyed an active retirement as snowbirds; spending the winters in Lauderhill, Fl where they were members of the tennis and golf clubs as well as numerous social clubs. While at his home in North Haledon, where he lived since 1972, Hank continued his activities with the North Haledon Golden Agers and the North Haledon American Legion. Hank was instrumental in organizing a luncheon group of former high school football players from each of Paterson's three high schools (Central, Eastside and Kennedy). This group would meet several times a year for lunch and to share memories. When Helen fell ill Hank changed his role to caregiver, taking wonderful care of Helen at home until her passing.
Hank was blessed with an amazing memory. He enjoyed sharing stories and a vast knowledge of Paterson and the surrounding area. He took great pleasure in music whether it be playing the guitar or singing. He was a classic movie aficionado willing to share his extensive knowledge on the topic. A Met fan till the end he hoped for one more World Series win.
Loving father of Lori Pucek and her husband Dan of Morristown and Henry "Rick" Fiorillo and his wife Debbie Sharkey of Oceanport, NJ. Dear grandfather of Sara Pucek and Joseph Pucek. Dearest brother of John Savastano and his wife Anne of Paterson. He is predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.
Service at the funeral home will be private. Friends invited to meet at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery office, Paterson for the interment at 10:45am on Friday, August 28, 2020 and may visit the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ 07506 on Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm. www.browningforshay.com
