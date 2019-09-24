|
|
Henry Fitschen
4/19/1942 - 9/24/2016
Its been 3-years since God called you to Heaven. We miss you
every day and our hearts ache for you.
We all know you are not in pain anymore and that is
what comforts us.
We talk to you every day and we feel your spirit within all of us.
We look to the stars for you every night and know that you are watching over us.
If only we could have one more day together...
With all our Love, Always in our
Hearts and on our Minds
Terry, Keith, Debbie, Nicole and the rest
of our loving Families