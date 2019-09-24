Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Fitschen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Fitschen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Fitschen In Memoriam
Henry Fitschen

4/19/1942 - 9/24/2016

Its been 3-years since God called you to Heaven. We miss you

every day and our hearts ache for you.

We all know you are not in pain anymore and that is

what comforts us.

We talk to you every day and we feel your spirit within all of us.

We look to the stars for you every night and know that you are watching over us.

If only we could have one more day together...

With all our Love, Always in our

Hearts and on our Minds



Terry, Keith, Debbie, Nicole and the rest

of our loving Families
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.