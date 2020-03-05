|
Henry "Hank" G. Allen, age 87, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born and raised in New London, CT, he resided in Glen Rock for 60 years. Mr. Allen proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Community Church of Glen Rock. An antique tool collector, he was a member of Crafts of NJ. An altruistic man, Hank volunteered countless hours with various organizations in his community. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Beloved husband of Anne (Ward) Allen. Loving and devoted father of Elizabeth Weilbacker and Sara Lowry and husband Boyd. Cherished grandfather of Emily and husband Michael, Steven, Jonas and wife Amanda and Aleksey.
A funeral service is planned for Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2 pm at the Community Church of Glen Rock, 354 Rock Road, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hank to the Community Church of Glen Rock would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com