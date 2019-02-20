|
|
Henry G. Soohoo
Westwood - Henry G. Soohoo, 80, of Westwood passed away on February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Wong). Beloved father of Alvin Soohoo and his wife Zara and Tanya Soohoo. Loving grandfather of Aaron. Dear brother of May Pang and her husband Robert and Gilbert Soohoo. Before retiring Henry was an Electrical Engineer at Siemens, Cedar Knolls. He was a longtime parishioner of Assumption RC Church, Emerson. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Friday 4-8pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Funeral service from the funeral home will be on Saturday 8:30am followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption RC Church, Emerson. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , michaeljfox.org. To view Henry's tribute page please visit volkleber.com