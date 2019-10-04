|
|
Henry "Hank" G. Thissen
Fair Lawn -
Henry "Hank" G.Thissen, age 91, of Fair Lawn, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Paterson, Hank was a lifelong resident of Fair Lawn. He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. After his service, Hank was the manager for A&P and then owned an Allstate Insurance Agency.
Henry was the beloved husband of Francine (nee: Marinello) Thissen. Loving father of Cathy Church and her husband James of Fair Lawn and Garrie Thissen and his wife Alice of Fair Lawn. Dear grandfather of James Michael Church. He is also survived by several devoted family members and friends. Funeral services and cremation will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . (www.browningforshay.com)