Henry Gist
Card of Thanks - We the family of the late Henry Gist would like to thank our many relatives, friends, and associates for the kindness and love extended during our recent bereavement. A very special thank you to Pastor Moses McKenzie, the Honorable Andre Sayegh Mayor, City of Paterson, and Retired Detective Malcolm Cobb Saxophonist who assisted in providing the Police escort. We are grateful for those that came from near and even as far as Africa to celebrate the life of our beloved loved one.