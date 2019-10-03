Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Henry "Hank" Goodman

Oakland - Henry "Hank" Goodman, age 88, a longtime resident of Oakland, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday morning October 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Gerry (nee Shaw) Goodman. Devoted father of Barbara J. Dym, Susan E. Rosen, and the late Steven K. Goodman. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Hank was an army veteran of the Korean War. Services will be 11 am today at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
