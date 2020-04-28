Services
Henry Grumbrecht

Henry Grumbrecht Obituary
Henry Grumbrecht

Oradell - Henry Grumbrecht, 84, of Oradell, NJ, died peacefully on April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Ethel R. (née Treuer). Devoted father of Jennifer Lima and her husband Anthony and Adrienne Robatzek and her husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Madison Lima and Allison and William Robatzek.

Henry was born in Weehawken, NJ to Mildred (née Wich) and Henry F. Grumbrecht. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University (1956) and also pursued his post-graduate studies in Industrial Engineering at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Henry was an Industrial Engineer with Tensolite, a division of Carlisle, in Buchanan, NY, a member of the National Guard at the Teaneck Armory (1958-1964), and a dedicated member of the Reformed Church of Oradell.

Services are private. A celebration of Henry's life is to be scheduled for a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Reformed Church of Oradell, 641 Church St., Oradell, NJ 07649. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com.
