Henry Hill Teel
Ridgefield Park - Teel, Henry Hill, 85, of Ridgefield Park passed away at home on March 13, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Adrienne (Thall) Teel. Son of the late James Clark Teel and Catherine Hill Teel. Loving father of Henry Hill Teel Jr. of Ridgefield Park, Daniel Teel & his wife Eileen of Sayerville, Thomas Teel & his wife Dauren of Dumont, Andrea Donohue & her husband Shime of Ridgefield Park & Garett Teel & his wife Sandy of Upper Saddle River. Grandfather of Steven Teel, Ryan Teel, Marc Teel, Nicole Brine, Thomas Teel, Jr., James Donohue III, Jarett Donohue, Justine Donohue, Kyle Teel & Aidan Teel. Great Grandfather of Payne Teel & Maxwell Teel. Brother of James Teel & his wife Barbara & the late John Teel& his wife Betty.
Mr. Teel was born in Teaneck and was a lifelong resident of Ridgefield Park. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran and was a member of the Ridgefield Park VFW, Elks Lodge # 1506 Ridgefield Park.
Mr. Teel was head Mechanic for Knapp Express in Ridgefield Park were he worked for 35years.
Mr. Teel was a Retired Chief of the Ridgefield Park Rescue Squad and a founding member of the Ridgefield Park Hall of Fame & a 25 year member of the Ridgefield Park Little League Association and original member of the Midget FB League.
Henry was a friendly face tending bar at the iconic LoBove's Tavern in Ridgefield Park for 42 years. He was a lifelong resident of the Village of Ridgefield Park. He touched the lives of an entire community, he was known to all. He will be missed dearly.
Memorial donations in Henry's memory to the Life Source Hospice Foundation of Hope,700 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ 07649 would be appreciated. A Life Celebration will be announced in the near future. Arrangement by Cremation Society of New Jersey Clifton. www.cremationnj.com