Henry J. Enoch
Totowa -
Henry J. Enoch, age 87 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Jessie (nee Barone) Enoch. Loving father of Glenn Enoch, Linda Coleman and Laura Di Bartolo. Dear grandfather of Taylor, Christina, Vanessa, Christopher, Anthony, Nicholas, and Frankie. Brother of the late Louise Cetrangolo. Born in Jersey City, he lived most of his life in Totowa. He was a Printing Production Manager for Economics Press, Fairfield, for thirty years before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.