Emerson - Griner, Henry J., 90, of Emerson, NJ passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Anna; his children Doreen Schmitt and her husband Jack and Denise Griner; his grandchildren Ryan and Alyssa Schmitt; his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his 3 granddogs Shaggy, Darcy and Emma. Henry was a Koran War Veteran and proudly served in the Army. He enjoyed drawing, painting and woodcrafting; but his greatest treasure was his hand-crafted Christmas display with individual carved houses, moving cars, trains, ice skates and skiers. It brought great joy to him to see others smile. During his younger years, he even built a boat with his brothers in-law, which everyone enjoyed in Lavallette going crabbing and waterskiing. Henry was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved to sit outside and talk to his neighbors and showing off his Donald Duck impression to make people laugh. He enjoyed life, and most importantly, enjoyed giving to others. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate food or monetary donations in Henry's name to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Ln., Teterboro, NJ 07608. Please share fond memories, condolences and check on memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com