|
|
Henry J. Gripenburg
Haworth - On Friday, March 15, 2019, Henry J. Gripenburg, age 78, of Haworth, passed away surrounded by family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Doris, he was the loving father of Christie and her husband Jesse. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Henry was born to Madeline and Henry Gripenburg. He and his wife owned and operated The Desk Set in Dumont for 35 years. He had a heart of a volunteer and was a dedicated and active participant in his community. He served on the Haworth Board of Education and was a member of the Republican Club, the Rusty Relics, the Dumont Chamber of Commerce, the Dumont Elks, and the Cornerstone Prayer Group. He also participated in local environmental conservation efforts. Henry was an active parishioner and member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Henry loved his friends and family.
Visitation is Sunday, March 17th, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Mass is Monday, March 18th, 11 AM, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 271 Park St., Haworth, NJ 07641 or the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628.