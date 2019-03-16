Services
Sacred Heart Church
102 Park St
Haworth, NJ 07641
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Haworth, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Gripenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Gripenburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry J. Gripenburg Obituary
Henry J. Gripenburg

Haworth - On Friday, March 15, 2019, Henry J. Gripenburg, age 78, of Haworth, passed away surrounded by family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Doris, he was the loving father of Christie and her husband Jesse. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Henry was born to Madeline and Henry Gripenburg. He and his wife owned and operated The Desk Set in Dumont for 35 years. He had a heart of a volunteer and was a dedicated and active participant in his community. He served on the Haworth Board of Education and was a member of the Republican Club, the Rusty Relics, the Dumont Chamber of Commerce, the Dumont Elks, and the Cornerstone Prayer Group. He also participated in local environmental conservation efforts. Henry was an active parishioner and member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Henry loved his friends and family.

Visitation is Sunday, March 17th, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Mass is Monday, March 18th, 11 AM, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's memory to the Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 271 Park St., Haworth, NJ 07641 or the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.