Henry Lovenson
Rochelle Park - Henry Lovenson , 84, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Before retiring, Henry worked for Burns and Roe Inc., of Oradell as an Electrical Designer. He was a member of American Legion Post #170, VFW Post 339 and a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church; all of Rochelle Park. Henry was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Cherished husband of the late Margaret Lovenson (nee Hayes) (2013). Loving father of Mark Lovenson of Rochelle Park, NJ.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. A 1:00 pm Funeral Mass will follow at the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
