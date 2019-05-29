|
|
Henry Plachinski
Wallington - Henry Plachinski passed away peacefully on May 28 after a brief illness. Henry was 87 years of age. He was born and raised in Wallington, N.J. where he resided until his passing. He attended the Wallington Public School System and Lodi High School. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Mary Plachinski and his brother-in-law, Michael Gula. He is survived by his beloved sister Sophie Gula (nee Plachinski).
Henry was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean War. He completed his basic training at the Fort Eustis, Virginia where he also trained as an airplane mechanic. After his honorable discharge in 1954, he entered the Army Reserve and entered Teterboro School of Aeronautical Mechanics.
Henry was employed by Hoffman LaRoche for 22 years and after retirement he enjoyed time with his family. Henry is also survived by his nieces, Michele Lazor and her husband Edward, Marcia Pepe and her husband Fred, and all of their children and grandchildren. Henry traveled frequently after his retirement, was an avid gardener, experienced carpenter and woodworker. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and faithful friends.
Funeral Friday 11 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com