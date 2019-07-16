Resources
Fair Lawn - Henry Roberts, a long-time resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 93.

Henry was born in Brooklyn NY and graduated from City College with a degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree from NYU. After serving in the Army Air Force during World War II, he worked on radar, sonar and computer systems for ITT, RCA, Unisys and Bell Labs before retiring and taking on a second hobby as a radar defense expert.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Lillian, along with his three children, Judy Roberts and her husband Murray Klayman of Mendham NJ, Paul Roberts and his wife Jane Armstrong of Sparta NJ and Steven Roberts of NYC, and three grandchildren, Anna and Eric Roberts and Max Klayman.
