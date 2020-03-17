Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ryba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Ryba


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Ryba Obituary
Henry Ryba

North Arlington - Ryba, Henry, 92, of North Arlington, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved brother of Frieda Meyers & her husband Edward. Loving uncle of Janet Meyers, Mary Schroeder and Edward Meyers. Mr. Ryba was a World War II Army veteran. He enjoyed bowling and trips to Atlantic City and worked for the parts department at Toyota in Caldwell before retiring in 1991. Services are private and under the arrangement of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donations may be made to ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York NY 10128. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -