Henry Ryba
North Arlington - Ryba, Henry, 92, of North Arlington, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved brother of Frieda Meyers & her husband Edward. Loving uncle of Janet Meyers, Mary Schroeder and Edward Meyers. Mr. Ryba was a World War II Army veteran. He enjoyed bowling and trips to Atlantic City and worked for the parts department at Toyota in Caldwell before retiring in 1991. Services are private and under the arrangement of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donations may be made to ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York NY 10128. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.