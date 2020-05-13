Henry Sassarini
Henry Sassarini

Clifton - Sassarini, Henry, 69, formerly of Clifton, passed away on May 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Eugene and Concetta (Ramelli) Sassarini.

Henry was born in New York City and lived most of his life in Clifton. He enjoyed listening to music, watching TV and loved his mother's homemade italian cooking. Henry was a happy social person who was bilingual.

Funeral Services Private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
