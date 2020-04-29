Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sayde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Sayde


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Sayde Obituary
Henry Sayde

Born February 21, 1936, passed away March 22, 2020.

Henry was born in Paterson, New Jersey and resided in Hawthorne, New Jersey for the past six decades. A loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many, Henry had a warm and inviting personality and was a gentle, friendly and kind soul. He served in the Army as the Secretary to the Commanding Officer while stationed in Alaska. Henry was deeply religious and was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in West Paterson, NJ. Henry was employed for many years as a Project Supervisor for Joseph Muscarelle Inc. He enjoyed going to the Meadowlands to watch the horses run and was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants. Henry celebrated life and was dedicated to his family. He lived and cared deeply for all, particularly his brother Habib; the two lived together their entire lives and were inseparable.

Henry is survived by his brothers Habib of Hawthorne, NJ and Anthony of Hollywood, Florida, sister Anna Marie Cesaletti of Hilo, Hawaii, sister-in-law Eva Sayde of Hawthorne, NJ as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Father Albert and mother Leonia, sisters Mary and Lorraine, and brothers William and Raymond.

A Memorial Service will be arranged by the family at a later date.(www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -