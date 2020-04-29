|
|
Henry Sayde
Born February 21, 1936, passed away March 22, 2020.
Henry was born in Paterson, New Jersey and resided in Hawthorne, New Jersey for the past six decades. A loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many, Henry had a warm and inviting personality and was a gentle, friendly and kind soul. He served in the Army as the Secretary to the Commanding Officer while stationed in Alaska. Henry was deeply religious and was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in West Paterson, NJ. Henry was employed for many years as a Project Supervisor for Joseph Muscarelle Inc. He enjoyed going to the Meadowlands to watch the horses run and was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants. Henry celebrated life and was dedicated to his family. He lived and cared deeply for all, particularly his brother Habib; the two lived together their entire lives and were inseparable.
Henry is survived by his brothers Habib of Hawthorne, NJ and Anthony of Hollywood, Florida, sister Anna Marie Cesaletti of Hilo, Hawaii, sister-in-law Eva Sayde of Hawthorne, NJ as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Father Albert and mother Leonia, sisters Mary and Lorraine, and brothers William and Raymond.
A Memorial Service will be arranged by the family at a later date.(www.browningforshay.com)