Wyckoff - Henry T. Hillmann, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born and raised in Astoria, Queens, NY. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday. After his discharge from the Navy, at the end of WWII, he enlisted into the newly formed U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict and spent a year in Japan as part of the C-47 airlift. He was honorably discharged from both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. Henry was married to the love of his life for 68 years, Hilda, until she passed away in 2016. They lived in Wyckoff since 1965 and enjoyed traveling together to various places worldwide. They enjoyed the company of many great friends. Henry retired from his life's work as a New York City Fireman where he spent 28 years at the rank of Captain. He is survived by his son Michael, his wife Theresa; daughter Kathryn Marshak; granddaughters: Lizabeth Croop, her fiancée Austin Keenan; Meaghan Youngberg, her husband Peter; two grandsons: Christopher Hillmann, his husband Patrick McCluskey and Michael Hillmann; three great grandchildren: Grace, Connor and Leah. Henry is predeceased by his son James Hillmann (2017). Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Henry's memory may be made to the St. Jude Research Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.