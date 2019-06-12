Services
Holmdel - Henry Tkach III, 61, of Holmdel, passed away on June 9, 2019, after a long illness. Originally from Passaic, NJ, Henry was predeceased by his father Henry Jr. and sister Susan Valania. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Geiger Tkach, devoted daughter Megan, his mother, Lillian Sedor Tkach, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Tkach, after 25 years of service, retired as a detective on the Clifton, NJ, police force in 2008. He also was a proud Army veteran, serving our country from 1976 to 1980. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many cruises, sporting events, and concerts with his family.

Funeral and cremation will be private. Donations in Henry's name can be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
