Henry Waksmundzki
Passaic - Henry Waksmundzki, 88, of Passaic, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born in Passaic Henry was the son of the late Karolina and Henry Waksmundzki. A student and parishioner of St Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Henry graduated from Seton Hall University were he went on to work for Fairleigh Dickinson University in their accounting office. After retiring, Henry cared for his elderly parents and later his sister. He is predeceased by his sister Stasia, his brothers Bruno and Walter. He is survived by his sister in-law Delores Waksmundski and several nieces and nephews. Hazard Zet Forward Uncle Henry and God Bless.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Henry will be laid to rest with his parents and sister at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.ShookFH.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.