Henry Waksmundzki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Waksmundzki

Passaic - Henry Waksmundzki, 88, of Passaic, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born in Passaic Henry was the son of the late Karolina and Henry Waksmundzki. A student and parishioner of St Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Henry graduated from Seton Hall University were he went on to work for Fairleigh Dickinson University in their accounting office. After retiring, Henry cared for his elderly parents and later his sister. He is predeceased by his sister Stasia, his brothers Bruno and Walter. He is survived by his sister in-law Delores Waksmundski and several nieces and nephews. Hazard Zet Forward Uncle Henry and God Bless.

Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Henry will be laid to rest with his parents and sister at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.ShookFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved