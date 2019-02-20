|
Henry William Hogue
Ho-Ho-Kus - Henry William Hogue, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey died peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Paramus, New Jersey. He was 93.
Henry was born in Exeter, New Hampshire to William and Medora (Ross) Hogue, and grew up in the nearby town of Newmarket. Henry enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943, and served in the South Pacific during World War II from January 1944 through December 1945.
A memorial wake will be held at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey, NJ on Friday, February 22 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family encourages those who wish to honor Henry's life to do an act of service for a veteran. The residents of the Paramus Veterans Home (201-634-8200) always welcome your time and companionship.
A private burial will be held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus at a later date.
A full online obituary will be available at the website of the Neptune Cremation Society of Paramus NJ.