Pequannock - Henryk Butryn of Pequannock, formerly of Garfield, NJ, entered eternal life on Sun, Mar 29th, he was 84. Henryk was born in Pysznica, Poland on June 1st, 1935, to Adam and Anna (Bys) Butryn. He was married to his devoted wife Bronislawa, of nearly 62 years on Dec 26th, 1958 in Nisko, Poland. In 1959 Henryk emigrated to the USA, settling in Garfield, and later moving to Pequannock. He had worked at Nabisco in Fairlawn, before retiring in 1997. Henryk was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and recently a great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Henryk is survived by his beloved wife Bronislawa, his three beloved sons and their wives; Adam Sr. and Karin Butryn, Richard Sr. and Linda Butryn, Henry and Susan Butryn. He is also survived by his nine cherished grandchildren, Adam Butryn, Jr., Ryan Butryn, Marianne Pecora, John Butryn, Dr. Jennifer Porta, DO., Capt. Richard Butryn Jr. USMC, Christopher Butryn, Meghan Butryn, Marlee Butryn and his great-granddaughter Winona Rae Pecora. He is also survived by his dear sisters Irene Stepien and Josephine Butryn; he was predeceased by his cherished daughter Carol Butryn in 2008; his sister Stephanie Butryn and brother Adam Butryn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Henryk's services were private, and he was laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later time, when family and friends may safely gather. Please leave your condolences for the family on the Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service website, and check back regularly for updates as to when the memorial Mass will be celebrated publicly. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
