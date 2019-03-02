|
|
Henryk Rajski
Wallington - Henryk Rajski, 86, of Wallington, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Henryk was born in Luciejow, Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1961, moving to Clifton for 21 years, settling in Wallington over 40 years ago. He was the Owner/Operator of Henry Rajski Construction in Wallington for 40 years and ended his career as a Superintendent at Acies Group in Fairfield for 10 years, retiring in 2012. He was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and was the beloved husband, of 61 years, to Marianna (Dobrzanski) Rajski, of Wallington, devoted father of John and his wife, Barbara, of Totowa, and Jolanta and her husband, Edward, of Wallington, loving brother of Stefania, and the late Michal and Maria all of Poland, caring grandfather of Jessica, Krysia, Casey, Valerie and her husband Stephen, and Johnny, adoring great-grandfather of Lydia, Evelyn and Harrison. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on Sunday from 4 - 7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 9 AM on Monday. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Henryk's name to the () would be kindly appreciated by his family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com