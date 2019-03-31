|
Herb Aust
Washington Twp. - Herb Aust, 87, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on March 27th while in the loving care of his family. Herb was predeceased by his beloved wife Gladys Roth Aust. Loving and devoted father to Stuart and his wife Donna, Stacey, Kurt and his wife Kirsten, and Brian and his wife Juliana. He was referred to as "Gramps" by all his children. Herb had 10 grandchildren - Dan(& his wife Lauren), Nick(& his wife Zoe), Chris, Mike, Gary, Kati, Kory, Declan, Kira, and Joshua. Gramps was also the great grandfather to Hezikia. Herb was the son of Frieda and Ernst Aust and was born in Staten Island, NY. He loved playing the trumpet and was awarded high school musician of the year his senior year of high school in Staten Island. In 1946 he had the honor of playing with his high school band in the World War II Victory Parade in NYC. Herb enlisted as a musician and spent 4 years in the Air Force Band playing the trumpet. Herb went on to have an amazing career as a film editor and then as a videotape editor with Channel 7 ABC TV. He worked for many years on the Eyewitness News and Evening News for ABC TV. One of his proudest career moments was winning an Emmy Award for his work on the documentary entitled Charlie "Bird" Parker for the show Like It Is. He received numerous Emmy nominations over the years. He was part of the Motion Pictures Editors Guild - Local 771 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Rose Feinstein was his companion for many years and Dad would always say "Everything is coming up Roses". He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Dad loved to dance, enjoyed music, following the stock market, loved life, and spending time with and talking with his family and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday April 2nd, 2019, 4-8pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A Eulogy celebrating Herb's life will be held at 7pm. On Wednesday April 3rd, at 10:30am at Becker Funeral home we will be gathering to proceed to entombment at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
