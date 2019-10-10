|
|
Herbert Alan Lees
Vernon - Herbert Alan Lees, 67, of Vernon, formerly a longtime resident of Wayne, died suddenly October 8, 2019.
Born in Paterson, "Herbie" was the son of Herbert and Anna Lees. Raised in Wayne, he was a 1971 graduate of Wayne Valley High School. He started his college education at James Madison University and Tennessee Wesleyan before enlisting in the Army.
After serving four years with the U.S. military, Herbie returned to NJ, completing his Bachelor's Degree at Rutgers University.
Herbie went on to continue his education throughout his life, earning a Masters from both Rutgers and Montclair State University. He secured positions as an Adjunct Professor at Sussex County and Passaic County community colleges, and later earned a position in administration at Bergen County Community College.
When he wasn't working, Herbie could often be found working out, and was a self-proclaimed "gym rat." He also loved time spent on the golf course, and taught himself how to play guitar. Reading was also a favorite pastime, especially works on history.
Herbie is lovingly survived by his sister, Judy Mett and her husband Otto; his sister-in-law, Susanne Gillespie; his adored nephews and nieces, Todd and Timothy Gillespie, Steve Mett, Jen Lafferty, and Cait Henderson; and his great-nieces and nephews, Thomas, Alex, Avery, Riley, Harper, Ryan, Lily, Charlotte, Cavan, Hollis and Rhys.
He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Anna Lees, and his brother, Thomas Gillespie.
Funeral services will be private.